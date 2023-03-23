Jump to content

Watch live as Keir Starmer delivers speech on crime from Stoke-on-Trent

Mary-Kate Findon
Thursday 23 March 2023 10:33
Comments

Watch live from Stoke-on-Trent as Keir Starmer delivers a speech on crime at Port Vale Football Club.

The Labour leader is expected to draw on his experience as director of public prosecutions during his address.

After being introduced by shadow home secretary Yvette Cooper, he is expected to take part in a Q&A session.

Sir Starmer is then anticipated to speak to local media outlets as the afternoon goes on to discuss police reform.

It has been reported that his speech will pledge to reduce the rate of violence against women and girls by half over the next decade once in power.

It comes after the damning Casey report published its findings that the Metropolitan Police is institutionally racist, misogynistic, and homophobic.

The review, led by Baroness Louise Casey, also stated that the force failed to protect the public from officers who abuse women.

