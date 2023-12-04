Jump to content

Watch Live: Keir Starmer expected to speak on the economy at Resolution Foundation conference

Rhys Jones
Monday 04 December 2023 14:18
Watch live as Keir Starmer speaks on the economy at Resolution Foundation conference in Westminster, London, on 4 December 2023.

Starmer will be in conversation with Zanny Minton Beddoes, leading UK journalist and editor of the Economist. From reports today, he is expected to say that Labour will not “turn on the spending taps,” if they win the next election.

Starmer will join other leading politicians at an all-day conference to talk on finding a new economic strategy for Britain, with the goal of ending stagnation.

Guests will hear from leading UK politicians, economists and policymakers as we debate the future of the UK economy, including keynote speeches by both a Senior Cabinet Minister and the Leader of the Opposition Starmer.

