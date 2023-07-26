Jurors can't reach unanimous verdict in Kevin Spacey's sexual assault trial in London

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A judge told jurors in Kevin Spacey ’s sexual assault trial that they could reach verdicts without unanimous decisions after they said they were deadlocked on some counts.

Justice Mark Wall told the panel of nine men and three women that it could reach verdicts if at least 10 of 12 jurors agree.

Spacey, who turned 64 on Wednesday, has pleaded not guilty to nine charges, including multiple counts of sexual assault and one count of causing a person to engage in penetrative sexual activity without consent.

The jury retired without a verdict Tuesday after about seven hours of deliberations over two days. Wall told them at the time that they should go home to rest for the night and return with a “fresh perspective.”

He gave the instruction allowing a 10-2 verdict after jurors asked him to remind them of the testimony of a man who called Spacey a “slippery, snaky” predator who had grabbed his crotch so forcefully while he was driving to Elton John’s gala ball that he almost ran off the road.