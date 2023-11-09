These women should not be here. They should be nowhere near this private location in central London, thousands of miles from their homes, talking to strangers. They should not be having to tell their stories to us, but they are stories that they know must be heard, no matter how painful. Telling how their children have been kidnapped, and family members murdered. We should not have to watch their tears or hear their voices tremble. It feels intrusive, a grotesque violation of their innermost agony. But just as they must speak, we too must listen, because if we do not, then there is no hope.

These three mothers, from a small village in Israel, are today at the centre of world events. Until a month ago, it is fair to say that none of them would have expected to spend their days talking to the world’s media, dealing with public relations executives, or lobbying ambassadors and politicians. In a sense, Renana Jacob, Batsheva Yahalomi, and Hadas Kalderon were ordinary women, but they most certainly no longer are.