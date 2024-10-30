King’s ‘hot equerry’ Lieutenant Colonel Johnny Thompson announces his engagement

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now This election is still a dead heat, according to most polls. In a fight with such wafer-thin margins, we need reporters on the ground talking to the people Trump and Harris are courting. Your support allows us to keep sending journalists to the story.



Lieutenant Colonel Johnny Thompson, affectionately dubbed the ‘hot equerry’, has announced his engagement to Olivia Lewis, his girlfriend of 18 months.

The announcement, first reported in The Times, has sent ripples through royal circles, as admirers of the dashing equerry come to terms with his impending nuptials.

The engagement announcement read: “The engagement is announced between Lieutenant Colonel Jonny Thompson, son of Mr. and Mrs. Alan Thompson of Morpeth, Northumberland, and Olivia Rose, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Simon Lewis OBE of Primrose Hill, London.”

The 36-year-old gained a reputation not only for his looks but also for his military career.

He joined the army in 2006, rising through the ranks to become the late Queen’s senior bodyguard and later the King’s Super Equerry following her passing in 2022.

Thompson’s public appearances, particularly during royal events, have not gone unnoticed among online fans.

His presence at King Charle’s coronation, clad in a regimental kilt, captured the attention of many, and his charming demeanour at events like Ascot left admirers swooning.

The King’s ‘hot equerry’ served as senior bodyguard under the late Queen Elizabeth ( Getty Images )

However, with his recent engagement, it seems that his status as one of Britain’s most eligible bachelors has officially come to an end.

The couple, who have kept their relationship private, were first spotted together looking affectionate in February. They also made a keynote appearance Trooping the Colour in June.

The 33-year-old future wife has her own connections to royal circles, having worked as a PR executive for the King and Queen.

She follows the footsteps of her father, Simon Lewis, a former communications chief for the Queen - who played a key role in managing the late monarch’s public image.

Ms Lewis’ background is likely to merge well with her husband-to-be’s demanding role.

As an equerry, Thompson’s duties often involve accompanying the royal family at various events, including Christmas services.

However, he was forced to move roles because of an online frenzy over his appearance.

According to a palace source, Thompson has now shifted towards a more behind-the-scenes work, aiding in the planning of the King's private affairs.

This change has allowed him to maintain a lower public profile, especially with Captain Kat Anderson now serving as the first female equerry in British history.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is greeted by Lieutenant Colonel Johnny Thompson, equerry to King Charles III, as he arrives for an audience with the King at Buckingham Palace on 8 February 2023 in London ( Getty Images )

Thompson’s dedication to the royal family has been praised for his service with the fifth Battalion of the Royal Regiment of Scotland.

His decision to extend his secondment from the Army to remain in the royal household has awarded him a valued role within the institution.

Reflecting on his close bond with the late Queen, Thompson once recalled a memorable dinner at Balmoral, where he helped her prepare a salad dressing, highlighting the familial warmth he experienced during his time with her.

He told MailOnline: “We were invited to one of the bothies on the estate to dine with her Majesty.

“She straight away started making the salad dressing, setting the table and the night culminated with me doing the washing up alongside her, which is a lovely memory.”

While the couple has not disclosed a wedding date, speculation suggests that the ceremony could take place in either Northumberland or London, where their families reside.

According to reports, invitations will be extended to their royal employers, with King Charles and Queen Camilla expected to attend.