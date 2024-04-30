Watch again: King Charles returns to public duty alongside Queen Camilla amid cancer treatment
Watch again as King Charles returned to public duty alongside Queen Camilla today (Tuesday 30 April) as he continues to undergo cancer treatment.
The King and Queen visited a hospital and specialist cancer centre on Tuesday, where they met medical specialists and patients in a bid to further raise awareness of the importance of early diagnosis and highlight the innovative research taking place.
It was the 75-year-old British monarch’s first public engagement since his cancer diagnosis, and follows a statement issued by Buckingham Palace in which the King was said to be making positive progress in his treatment.
