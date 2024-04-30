For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Watch again as King Charles returned to public duty alongside Queen Camilla today (Tuesday 30 April) as he continues to undergo cancer treatment.

The King and Queen visited a hospital and specialist cancer centre on Tuesday, where they met medical specialists and patients in a bid to further raise awareness of the importance of early diagnosis and highlight the innovative research taking place.

It was the 75-year-old British monarch’s first public engagement since his cancer diagnosis, and follows a statement issued by Buckingham Palace in which the King was said to be making positive progress in his treatment.