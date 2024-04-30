Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Watch again: King Charles returns to public duty alongside Queen Camilla amid cancer treatment

Lucy Leeson
Tuesday 30 April 2024 12:14
Watch again as King Charles returned to public duty alongside Queen Camilla today (Tuesday 30 April) as he continues to undergo cancer treatment.

The King and Queen visited a hospital and specialist cancer centre on Tuesday, where they met medical specialists and patients in a bid to further raise awareness of the importance of early diagnosis and highlight the innovative research taking place.

It was the 75-year-old British monarch’s first public engagement since his cancer diagnosis, and follows a statement issued by Buckingham Palace in which the King was said to be making positive progress in his treatment.

