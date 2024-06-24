Jump to content

Malaysia Airlines flight to Bangkok makes a U-turn due to a pressurization issue

Malaysia Airlines says one of its plane en route to Bangkok made a U-turn back to Kuala Lumpur International Airport after experiencing a “pressurization issue."

Via AP news wire
Monday 24 June 2024 14:48
Malaysia Airlines Flight Problem
Malaysia Airlines Flight Problem (Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

Malaysia Airlines said one of its flight en route to Bangkok had to make a U-turn back to Kuala Lumpur International Airport on Monday after experiencing a “pressurization issue.”

It said the pilots initiated an emergency descent although cabin altitude was not exceeded and passenger oxygen masks were not deployed.

The aircraft remained stable and landed safely at Kuala Lumpur International Airport, just over two hours after it departed, the airline said in a statement.

A Malaysia Airline spokesperson said flight MH780 was carrying 164 passengers and 12 crew members. The spokesperson said an investigation was ongoing.

