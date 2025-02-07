Santorini restricts traffic and imposes more precautionary measures against earthquakes
Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis visited earthquake-struck Santorini on Friday, as the Aegean island imposed more precautionary measures amid intense seismic activity.
During his visit, Mitsotakis inspected emergency preparedness facilities and announced a 3 million euro ($3.1 million) funding package for constructing an emergency evacuation route in the southern part of the island.
“We are preparing for the worst while hoping for the best. That's what a serious and organized state must do,” Mitsotakis said during a meeting with local officials.
The heightened seismic activity has prompted authorities to implement additional precautionary measures, including restricting traffic in areas listed as vulnerable to rockslides. Army trucks have also brought electricity generators to Santorini, while rescuers were deployed earlier this week.
Scientists are continuing to monitor the ongoing seismic swarm of undersea quakes – as strong as magnitude 5.2 – that are mostly affecting Santorini and three nearby islands, where schools have also closed and more limited emergency measures were taken.
Mitsotakis visited Santorini a day after the government declared a state of emergency to allow authorities to have faster access to state resources. Despite causing minimal damage, the earthquake activity has prompted an exodus of thousands of residents, tourists and seasonal workers, mostly evacuating to the Greek mainland by ferry. Experts say the seismic activity is unrelated to volcanic activity in the Aegean Sea, but are still unable to say whether the swarm could lead to a more powerful earthquake.