California man charged with setting corgi on fire in horrific act caught on video

Dog dies from injuries just days later

Kelsie Sandoval
in New York
Friday 10 September 2021 19:41
comments
LA man allegedly set corgi on fire

A Los Angeles man has been charged with allegedly setting his dog on fire.

Video footage appeared to show Brandon Smith, 24, taking his 7-year-old corgi named Hennessy, to a Los Angeles park on 22 August. After momentarily disappearing from the footage, there is a burst of flames, and Mr Smith is seen walking back from the park, without the dog.

Hennessy suffered from burns and swelling all over her body and was recovering at a shelter before being taken to a hospital.

“I’ve never witnessed something that horrific,” Carrie-Lynn Neales, of the animal rescue group A Purposeful Rescue, told KNBC.

“On Thursday I went to see her at our vet, and that’s when I saw the extent of the trauma and the abuse,” Ms Neales said. “It’s something I’ll never unsee and it was pretty horrific.”

Recommended

The dog died from its injuries a few days later.

Mr Smith was charged with a felony for animal cruelty and arson. It is not known whether he has entered a plea or has a lawyer.

“One of the most important responsibilities of my office is to protect the most vulnerable that includes our pets,” George Gascón, Los Angeles County district attorney, said in a statement.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

View comments