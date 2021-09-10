A Los Angeles man has been charged with allegedly setting his dog on fire.

Video footage appeared to show Brandon Smith, 24, taking his 7-year-old corgi named Hennessy, to a Los Angeles park on 22 August. After momentarily disappearing from the footage, there is a burst of flames, and Mr Smith is seen walking back from the park, without the dog.

Hennessy suffered from burns and swelling all over her body and was recovering at a shelter before being taken to a hospital.

“I’ve never witnessed something that horrific,” Carrie-Lynn Neales, of the animal rescue group A Purposeful Rescue, told KNBC.

“On Thursday I went to see her at our vet, and that’s when I saw the extent of the trauma and the abuse,” Ms Neales said. “It’s something I’ll never unsee and it was pretty horrific.”

The dog died from its injuries a few days later.

Mr Smith was charged with a felony for animal cruelty and arson. It is not known whether he has entered a plea or has a lawyer.

“One of the most important responsibilities of my office is to protect the most vulnerable that includes our pets,” George Gascón, Los Angeles County district attorney, said in a statement.