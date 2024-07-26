Jump to content

What song did Lady Gaga perform at the Olympics opening ceremony?

Lady Gaga delivered a dazzling performance as the first musical act during the Paris Olympics 2024 opening ceremony — except it was all prerecorded

Via AP news wire
Friday 26 July 2024 19:23

Friday 26 July 2024 19:23

Lady Gaga delivered a dazzling performance as the first musical act during the Paris Olympics 2024 opening ceremony — except it was all prerecorded.

The Grammy- and Oscar-winning performer kicked off her performance on steps along the Seine River, singing Zizi Jeanmaire's “Mon Truc en Plumes.” She was accompanied by a troupe of eight dancers carrying pink feather fans before she moved on to the piano.

The singer’s representatives did not immediately respond to a request for comment about why her performance was prerecorded.

An Associated Press reporter saw Gaga begin to warm up around three hours before the opening ceremony started, performing for about an hour before waving to fans as she walked off.

Gaga's appearance was a surprise — she was not listed on a program provided to the media in advance — but was heavily rumored after the singer and actor was spotted in Paris.

