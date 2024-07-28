AP PHOTOS: The stars are out at the Paris Olympics. Here's a look at Day 2

Jump to content

Sunday 28 July 2024 19:54

It was another action-packed day at the Paris Olympics.

LeBron James and Kevin Durant led the U.S. men's basketball team to an opening victory against Nikola Jokic and Serbia. Simone Biles dominated gymnastics qualifying, and Rafael Nadal set up a second-round tennis match against Novak Djokovic.

The competition continues on Monday and runs all the way to Aug. 11.

AP Olympics: https://apnews.com/hub/2024-paris-olympic-games

