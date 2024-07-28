AP PHOTOS: The stars are out at the Paris Olympics. Here's a look at Day 2
It was another action-packed day at the Paris Olympics.
LeBron James and Kevin Durant led the U.S. men's basketball team to an opening victory against Nikola Jokic and Serbia. Simone Biles dominated gymnastics qualifying, and Rafael Nadal set up a second-round tennis match against Novak Djokovic.
The competition continues on Monday and runs all the way to Aug. 11.
