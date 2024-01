SAG Awards nominate 'Barbie,' 'Oppenheimer,' snub DiCaprio

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The 30th Screen Actors Guild Awards heaped awards on “Oppenheimer," “Barbie” and “American Fiction,” while snubbing Leonardo DiCaprio for best actor.

The nominees for the guild's top award, best ensemble are: “American Fiction,” “Barbie,” The Color Purple," “Killers of the Flower Moon” and “Oppenheimer.”

Most notably left out of that group was Yorgos Lanthimos' “Poor Things,” which on Sunday won best comedy/musical at the Golden Globes. The film's star, Emma Stone, was nominated for best actress while Willem Dafoe (but not Mark Ruffalo) was nominated for best supporting male actor.

But those were far from the only snubs. Nominated for best actor were Bradley Cooper ("Maestro"), Colman Domingo ("Rustin"), Paul Giamatti ("The Holdovers"), Cillian Murphy ("Oppenheimer") and Jeffrey Wright ("American Fiction"). DiCaprio had long been seen as a presumed nominee for his performance in Martin Scorsese's “Killers of the Flower Moon.” Lily Gladstone was among the best actress nominees.

The nominations were announced Wednesday by Issa Rae, who co-starred in both “Barbie” and “American Fiction,” and Kumail Nanjiani on Instagram Live.

This year's SAG Awards follow a grueling 118-day strike by the actors guild SAG-AFTRA that put Hollywood in a months-long battle over its future. Pay in the streaming era and artificial intelligence were top issues.

The SAG Awards are closely watched as an Oscar bellwether. Their picks don't always align exactly with those of the film academy, but seldom is a best-picture or acting winner not nominated first by SAG. That means any best-picture hopes for films like “Poor Things” just took a hit.

The last two best-ensemble winners — “Everything Everywhere All at Once” and “CODA” — went on to win best picture at the Oscars.

In the television categories, the trio that nearly swept the Golden Globes — “Succession,” “The Bear” and “Beef” — were again among the lead nominees. “Ted Lasso” and “Barry” also did well.

The SAG Awards will take place Feb. 24 at the Shine Auditorium & Expo Hall in Los Angeles. Netflix will live stream the ceremony for the first time. Last year's awards were streamed on Netflix's YouTube account.

The show will mark one of Netflix's most notable forays into live programming. The streamer, which has for years been an awards season force, will first to play host, too, in the runup to the Academy Awards in March.

Barbra Streisand will receive the SAG Life Achievement Award.