Miranda to miss Oscars after wife tests positive for COVID
Lin-Manuel Miranda, one of this year’s most prominent Oscar nominees, is sitting out the ceremony after his wife tested positive for COVID-19
Miranda to miss Oscars after wife tests positive for COVIDShow all 3
Lin-Manuel Miranda, one of this year's most prominent Oscar nominees, will sit out the ceremony after his wife tested positive for COVID-19.
Miranda shared the unfortunate news on Twitter Saturday afternoon. He said that even though he has tested negative himself, he will stay away from Sunday's ceremony out of caution.
“Made it to Hollywood,” Miranda wrote. “This weekend, my wife tested + (positive) for COVID. She’s doing fine. Kids & I have tested - (negative) but out of caution, I won’t be going to the Oscars tomorrow night.”
The Oscar-nominated composer added he was “cheering for my TickTickBoom & Encanto families w my own family, alongside all of you, ALL of you.”
Miranda is up for an Oscar for best original song for “Dos Oruguitas" from the animated film “Encanto.” Should he win, he would attain rare EGOT status, meaning he'd be an Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony winner.
The “Hamilton” creator also will be missing the first live performance of his hugely popular song “We Don't Talk About Bruno," also from “Encanto,” a film about a Colombian clan with magical powers. The addictive tune became the highest-charting song from a Disney animated film in more than 26 years.
The multi-talented Miranda also directed “tick, tick ... Boom.!” which is nominated for two Oscars, including star Andrew Garfield for best actor.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.