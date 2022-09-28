Guilty plea in hit-run death of 'Gone Girl' actor Lisa Banes
The man charged with fatally striking “Gone Girl” actor Lisa Banes with an electric scooter last year has pleaded guilty to manslaughter
The man charged with fatally striking “Gone Girl” actor Lisa Banes with an electric scooter last year pleaded guilty to manslaughter on Wednesday and is expected to be sentenced to one to three years in prison.
Brian Boyd, 27, will be sentenced on Nov. 30 in the death of Banes, who was hit by the scooter Boyd was operating as she crossed a New York City street in June 2021.
Banes was hospitalized and died on July 14, 2021, at age 65. She had appeared in movies including “Gone Girl” in 2014 and “Cocktail” in 1988 and on TV shows including “Nashville,” “Madam Secretary,” “Masters of Sex” and “NCIS.”
Boyd, who fled after crashing into Banes, was arrested weeks later. He pleaded guilty on Wednesday to second-degree manslaughter and leaving the scene of an incident without reporting,
The sentence promised to Boyd was less than the three to nine years that prosecutors from the Manhattan district attorney's office had sought.
Boyd's attorney didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.
