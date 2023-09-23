For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Watch Live as world leaders speak on the fifth day at the 78th UN General Assembly in New York on Saturday 23 September.

The General Debate is the most anticipated event in the UN’s annual calendar, providing world leaders with an opportunity to address the pressing issues facing the world.

This year’s theme is “Rebuilding trust and reigniting global solidarity: Accelerating action on the 2030 Agenda and its Sustainable Development Goals towards peace, prosperity, progress and sustainability for all.”

Over 140 leaders are expected to attend, including US President Joe Biden and the UK’s Deputy Prime Minister Oliver Dowden.

Topics that are likely to be discussed include the climate crisis, the war in Ukraine, the COVID-19 pandemic, and human rights.

Speaking on Friday evening, Oliver Dowden warnred world leaders that humans could lose control of artificial intelligence (AI) machines.

The UK’s summit on AI will look at protecting “humanity’s future” by countering the risk of “losing control of the machines”, the deputy prime minister told the United Nations’ General Assembly.