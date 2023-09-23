Humans could lose control of artificial intelligence (AI) machines, Oliver Dowden has warned world leaders.

The UK’s summit on AI will look at protecting “humanity’s future” by countering the risk of “losing control of the machines”, the deputy prime minister told the United Nations’ General Assembly.

In a speech setting out the opportunities and dangers of AI, Mr Dowden said the daily rate of progress the technology was making would require countries to regularly meet to discuss the “necessary guardrails”.

Mr Dowden, who laid out a dystopian future of what could happen if AI development goes unchecked, warned that “global regulation is falling behind current advances”.