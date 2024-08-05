Support truly

independent journalism Support Now Find out more Close Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.



Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda. Louise Thomas Editor

An online fundraising page to help a Liverpool library destroyed by far-right rioters has raised more than £50,000 for new books.

Spellow Lane Library Hub, which also serves as a food bank, was engulfed in flames on Saturday after rioters stormed the building.

Firefighters fought the blaze even as an engine’s rear windscreen was broken by a missile thrown by a rioter.

Violence and disorder broke out in several cities on the weekend after the far-right initially targeted Southport, where three children were killed last week in a knife attack.

Follow our live coverage of UK riots

Charred wheelie bins outside the Spellow Hub community library after a night of violent disorder in Liverpool ( EPA )

Pictures show the burnt interior of the library, with bookshelves thrown to the floor and glass surrounding the computers.

Television presenter Carol Vorderman was among many people taking to social media to condemn the riots around the library, writing: “Attacking police and firefighters! Utter disgrace.”

On Sunday, a supporter set up a Gofundme page to replenish it with books.

The destroyed interior of the Spellow Hub community library after a night of violent disorder in Liverpool ( EPA )

Alex McCormick, who set up the online fundraiser, wrote: “It makes me heartbroken to think that children will miss out on an opportunity to read and explore new books and stories in a community space, which is meant to be safe for them and their families, especially over the summer holidays.

“I’d like to fundraise for the Spellow Library, to hopefully replenish some of the books which were damaged in last night’s mindless riots, and repair the space for those who need and use it the most.”

She added: “Our children should be able to find solace and joy in books and reading, and have a nice place to do it. Let’s try and make that happen again and show the world what community in Liverpool really means.”

The hub, hailed a “library of the future”, reopened last year to help students and jobseekers after undergoing a refurbishment.

Merseyside Police said more than 300 people were detained during the riots after a Section 60 order was put in place across Liverpool, enabling officers to stop and search people suspected of carrying weapons or planning criminal acts.

People look at damage to the Spellow Hub community library after a night of violent disorder in Liverpool ( EPA )

In a statement, the force said: “The Spellow Lane Library Hub, which was opened last year to provide a much-needed one-stop shop for one of the most deprived communities in the country, has suffered severe damage to the ground floor.

“When firefighters arrived those gathered tried to stop them, without success, from getting to the fire to put it out.

“They even threw a missile at the fire engine and broke the rear window of the cab.”