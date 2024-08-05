✕ Close Unrest throughout England as far-right protesters destroy shops and cars

Sir Keir Starmer has told far right thugs that they “will regret” their actions, as mobs set fire to hotels housing asylum seekers in Rotherham and Tamworth.

Addressing the nation following days of chaos across England, the prime minister said: “The police will be making arrests. Individuals will be held on remand, charges will follow and convictions will follow.

“I guarantee you will regret taking part in this disorder, whether directly or those whipping up this action online and then running away themselves.

“This is not a protest, it is organised, violent thuggery and it has no place on our streets or online.”

It comes as masked rioters assembled outside Holiday Inn hotels in both Rotherham and Tamworth and clashed with police. Thugs in both places smashed windows as they attempted to gain entry to the hotels before setting fires.

At least 147 people have been arrested so far after riots rocked major cities including Manchester, Liverpool, Hull and Stoke, leaving destruction in their wake.

Stephen Yaxley-Lennon, aka Tommy Robinson, has been accused of stoking the riots from his Cyprus holiday resort through “inflammatory online posts”. He is believed to have left the country earlier last week after a judge issued an arrest warrant.

