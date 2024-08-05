UK riots live: Tamworth and Rotherham migrant hotels torched by far-right as Starmer sends warning
It comes after far-right riots rocked Liverpool, Bristol, Manchester, Hull, Belfast, Stoke and other cities over the weekend
Sir Keir Starmer has told far right thugs that they “will regret” their actions, as mobs set fire to hotels housing asylum seekers in Rotherham and Tamworth.
Addressing the nation following days of chaos across England, the prime minister said: “The police will be making arrests. Individuals will be held on remand, charges will follow and convictions will follow.
“I guarantee you will regret taking part in this disorder, whether directly or those whipping up this action online and then running away themselves.
“This is not a protest, it is organised, violent thuggery and it has no place on our streets or online.”
It comes as masked rioters assembled outside Holiday Inn hotels in both Rotherham and Tamworth and clashed with police. Thugs in both places smashed windows as they attempted to gain entry to the hotels before setting fires.
At least 147 people have been arrested so far after riots rocked major cities including Manchester, Liverpool, Hull and Stoke, leaving destruction in their wake.
Stephen Yaxley-Lennon, aka Tommy Robinson, has been accused of stoking the riots from his Cyprus holiday resort through “inflammatory online posts”. He is believed to have left the country earlier last week after a judge issued an arrest warrant.
Have you been affected by this? Email athena.stavrou@independent.co.<strong><em>uk</em></strong>
Watch: Fire breaks out and arrests made during clashes between far-right and police in Rotherham
Anger as residents of affected neighbourhoods survey the chaos
A resident in Middlesbrough condemned the violence on the streets and pointed out that “this has got nothing to do with three little girls that have lost their lives” in Southport.
“They’ve used it to cause utter mayhem on our streets,” the resident was quoted as saying by Press Association.
Nearly 300 people reportedly gathered in front of a mosque on Waterloo Road to protect it from the thugs while police blocked off nearby streets.
The resident said: “We’re going to be paying for this, and for what?”
Tommy Robinson accused of stoking riots from holiday resort in Cyprus
Stephen Yaxley-Lennon aka Tommy Robinson has been blamed for stoking the riots from his Cyprus holiday resort by posting “inflammatory online posts”.
He is believed to have left the country earlier last week after a judge issued an arrest warrant.
The Daily Mail pictured him on its front page and accused him of “stoking riots from his sunbed”.
Joe Mulhall, director of research at anti-fascism organisation Hope Not Hate, told The Guardian that people like Robinson act as “weathermakers” who spread misleading videos online about issues like migrant boats and child grooming gangs.
A far-right activist, Robinson was permanently banned from X in March 2018 but reinstated in November last year after Elon Musk took over the platform.
Mapped: Violent protests grip the country with fears of more to come
Several towns and cities in England and Northern Ireland saw violent clashes involving far-right demonstrators, with dozens of police officers left injured.
There was unrest in Manchester, Hull, Liverpool, Bristol, Stoke-on-Trent, Blackpool and Belfast, with missiles thrown and shops looted.
The string of violent incidents over the past few days began on Tuesday in Southport, after three girls were killed in a knife attack at a Taylor Swift-themed holiday club.
Prime minister Sir Keir Starmer added the police have his “full support” to take action against “extremists” attempting to “sow hate” by intimidating communities as he held emergency talks with ministers over the unrest in parts of England.
Calls for army to be called in
Humza Yousaf has called for the army to be called in to stop “thugs” causing disorder on the streets.
“It doesn’t look like, to me, the police have a handle on the situation,” the former first minister of Scotland said. “The police have not been able to protect those that are in the Holiday Inn,” he added.
“The army can help to get control where the police are unable.”
Watch: Supermarket manager surveys destroyed store after riots and fires in Belfast
Riots a result of ‘years of divisive politics, demonisation and dehumanisation’
Natasha Tsangarides, associate director of advocacy at Freedom from Torture, said: “It’s horrific to see the scenes of violence in Rotherham and across the country targeting refugees and other minority communities.
“Make no mistake, this is no accident. This is the result of years of divisive politics, demonisation and dehumanisation.
“Images of people attacking and setting fires to hotels housing refugees – men, women and children who’ve fled unimaginable violence like torture – are a stark and chilling reminder that hateful rhetoric inspires hateful acts.
“The Prime Minister is right to condemn these attacks. No-one should feel unsafe in Britain and refugees must never be singled out as targets for far-right violence and intimidation.
“Those seeking sanctuary must be housed in safe and dignified housing, where they can recover and rebuild their lives in peace.”
Tommy Robinson stokes far-right riots on social media from outside UK
The Independent’s Race Correspondent Nadine White reports:
Tommy Robinson has been accused of stoking far-right riots following the Southport knife attack from afar after he left the UK last week.
“There is no doubt that Tommy Robinson’s social media is playing a really important role in these far-right demos,” a spokesperson for Hope Not Hate told The Independent.
“Tommy Robinson’s reach has grown since his X account was reinstated last year. His last two demos in London have attracted tens of thousands of people and his X following is now over 800,000 people, meaning he once again has an enormous reach online.
“After Monday’s horrific attack, Tommy Robinson was regularly tweeting calling Islam a mental health issue, sharing videos of disorder and encouraging to join future demonstrations. One said: ’get there and show your support. People need to rise up.’
“We know that he was influential in Tuesday’s disturbance in Southport, rioters were chanting Tommy Robinson’s name and “Who the f*** is Allah?” - these are chants regularly heard at far-right demonstrations.”
Courts will sit for 24 hours in bid to stamp out far-right violence
Courts will reportedly sit for 24-hours a day in the wake of far-right violence sweeping across the country.
Ministers met with senior members of the judiciary for emergency talks on Saturday as the far-right continue to clash with police major UK cities and towns.
Officials at the Ministry of Justice are now understood to be in discussions with the judiciary, police chiefs and the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS), about magistrates’ courts sitting for 24 hours to deal with a surge of arrests, The Telegraph reported.
Solihull Police respond to ‘large gathering'
Police officers in the West Midlands town of Solihull are responding to calls about “a large gathering”.
The force wrote on X: “We’re in Hermitage Road after receiving a number of calls about a large gathering. We’re there making sure everyone stays safe until the numbers disperse.
“There was a separate gathering in Solihull town centre earlier this evening. This passed off without any incident.