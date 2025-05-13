Ryan Reynolds made a joke about one of his family members working for the Duchess of Sussex’s new lifestyle brand As Ever during an appearance on the Conan O'Brien Needs a Friend podcast episode released on Monday (12 May).

The Deadpool actor, 48, was telling the host about how his father switched careers from a police officer to a food broker.

Joking that he thought that meant he worked for the CIA, Reynolds said his father told him he was a “middleman for jars of jam.”

This remark led O’Brien to joke that Reynolds’ father worked for Meghan, before Reynolds added: “I would say he is Meghan Markle adjacent.”