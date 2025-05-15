CCTV captures teen driver inhaling ‘hippy crack’ seconds before horror crash

A woman who ran over a pedestrian just seconds after she inhaled nitrous oxide from a balloon at the wheel has been detained for 20 months.

This CCTV footage captured Louisa Tunstall, 19, using the Class C drug, often referred to as “hippy crack”, while travelling in her Fiat 500 in Wigan, Greater Manchester.

Moments later Tunstall’s vehicle veered onto the pavement and struck a 51-year-old female pedestrian and then overturned on the East Lancashire Road, Lowton.

The pedestrian sustained serious life-changing injuries.

Tunstall, of Bradwell Road, Lowton, received the custodial sentence at Bolton Crown Court for possession of a Class C drug, driving under the influence of drugs and causing serious injury by dangerous driving, said GMP.