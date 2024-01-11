Watch live: Closing arguments in Trump’s civil fraud trial in New York
Watch live as the closing arguments in Donald Trump’s civil fraud trial in New York begin on Thursday, 11 January.
The former president returns to the Manhattan Supreme Court as state attorneys and his lawyers make their final arguments to conclude the nearly three-month business fraud trial.
The final decision may not only cost Mr Trumop hundreds of millions of dollars but also bar him from the New York real estate industry in which he found fame.
He had hoped to make a final statement himself at court, but Judge Arthur Engoron has denied Mr Trump permission to speak after his lawyers objected to the judge’s insistence that he stick to “relevant” matters and “not deliver a campaign speech.”
Mr Trump called the judge’s decision “mean and nasty” in a post on his Truth Social platform, and reiterated his desire to “personally do the closing argument.”
