Watch live: Biden delivers remarks on Bidenomics in Raleigh, North Carolina

Watch live as Joe Biden is in Raleigh, North Carolina to tout his economic policies as part of “Bidenomics.”

The President will announce $82 million in new investments to connect thousands of North Carolina homes and businesses to high-speed internet.

The investment comes from the American Rescue Plan funds, and Biden plans to highlight the impact of the ARP on North Carolina.

The trip also comes as his campaign for the 2024 election sets its path. Mr Biden and his team believe they may be able to flip the state for the first time in 16 years.

Winning North Carolina and the 16 electoral votes it offers will be one of his top priorities in this year’s presidential election.

He narrowly lost the state in 2020 by 1.34 percentage points to former President Donald Trump.