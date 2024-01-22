Watch live: Indian prime minister Modi opens Hindu temple on razed Babri mosque site

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Watch live as Narendra Modi opens a Hindu temple on a razed Babri mosque site.

The Indian Prime Minister is opening a contentious Hindu temple built on the remains of ancient mosque in the city of Ayodhya, on Monday 22 January.

The 16th-century mosque was razed by Hindu groups in 1992, sparking nationwide riots between Hindu and Muslim communities, and a death toll of almost 2,000.

Thousands are expected at the event, including top film stars and cricketers.

With general elections around the corner, it’s expected that the temple’s opening will benefit Mr Modi in the polls.

The temple, which is still under construction, is dedicated to Lord Rama, Hinduism’s most revered deity.

The construction fullfills a crucial campaign pledge from Mr Modi and his Hindu nationalist Bharatiya Janata Party.