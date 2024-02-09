Jump to content

Watch live: Rio Carnival 2024 declared officially open by ‘King of Misrule’

Rhys Jones
Friday 09 February 2024 14:21
Watch live as the Rio Carnival is declared officially open by the “King of Misrule” on Friday, 9 February.

Rio de Janeiro Mayor Eduardo Paes hands over the keys of the city to King Momo, or the King of Misrule, who officially opens the 2024 Carnival.

King Momo’s appearance marks the beginning of Carnival festivities, and the figure, traditionally a “tall, fat man” is chosen to be given the key.

The symbolic key also represents the temporary “abdication” of the mayor, with powers transferred to the Carnival Emperor until Ash Wednesday.

Rio Carnival is one of the biggest, boldest and brightest events in the Brazilian calendar. The annual event which kicks off from today until Wednesday 14 February, will take the country’s tourism capital by storm.

