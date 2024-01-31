For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Watch live as the International Court of Justice (ICJ), the UN’s top court, rules on Ukraine’s case against Russia for backing terrorism, including shooting down Malaysia Airlines Flight MH17.

Judges at the ICJ in the Hague, Netherlands, will hand down a judgement on Wednesday, 31 January.

Ukraine accused Russia of shooting down a passenger jet, violating an anti-terrorism treaty by funding pro-Russian forces in Ukraine.

The MH17 flight was shot down by Russian-controlled forces in July 2014, killing all 298 passengers and crew.

Ukraine filed the lawsuit on 16 January 2017 to the International Court of Justice (ICJ) and accused them of violating the International Convention for the Suppression of the Financing of Terrorism, drawn up in 1999. And of violating 1965’s International Convention on the Elimination of All Forms of Racial Discrimination.

Judgments of the ICJ, also known colloquially as the ‘World Court’, are final and without appeal, but the court has no way to enforce its rulings.