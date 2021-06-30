Hunt for man after boy, 5, grabbed in street as he walked home from school

Police are are searching for a man after an attempted abduction of a five-year-old boy on a busy street in east London.

Officers were called at 6.42 pm on Friday, 25 June, following a report that an unknown male had approached the child as he walked home from school along Brick Lane in Tower Hamlets.

The suspect is said to have followed the boy before attempting to grab him by the hand. The child, who was with two other family members, managed to get to a family friend’s home to alert the police. He was unharmed but shaken, police said.

The Metropolitan Police have released an image of the man they would like to speak to and have described him as being of Asian appearance, aged in his 20s or 30s. He was wearing a navy jumper, black jeans, black trainers, and a black hat at the time of the incident.

Scotland Yard has confirmed they are “not aware of any similar or connected incidents” and are keeping an open mind about the motive.

A Metropolitan Police spokesperson said: “We are aware that imagery relating to this incident may have been shared on social media networks in an attempt to alert other parents.

“Detectives are following several active lines of enquiry including examining CCTV, to identify and speak with the man involved.”

Police have increased patrols around school pick-up and drop-off times around the Spitalfields and Bethnal Green areas, close to where the attempted abduction is said to have taken place.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call police on 101 or tweet MetCC, providing the reference 6617/25JUN. Alternatively, information can be provided to Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.