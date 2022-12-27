The spacious ballroom glitters with lights. Young women in chiffon and satin gowns sashay among the tables or twirl slowly on the dance floor to tapes of rhythmic music. Amid “oohs” and “aahs,” the bride and groom are lowered from the ceiling in a golden cable car and escorted to a lotus-shaped throne. Tiny drones whir in the air, recording every moment.

Outside the high-tech fairy-tale setting, the Afghan capital remains firmly in the grip of a strict religious regime that has barred teenage girls from school, prohibited women from travelling without a male guardian, required them to wear shapeless Islamic robes in public and most recently banned them from all universities.

But on this chilly December evening, in the ladies’ hall of the newly opened White Palace wedding hotel, several hundred Cinderellas are free to pirouette, compare hairdos and briefly leave behind the restrictions of Taliban rule that had disrupted their plans for college or careers, and left them brooding at home.