Blinken accuses Taliban of sentencing Afghan women to ‘dark future’

Antony Blinken says the Taliban is trying to “sentence Afghan women and girls to a dark future without opportunity.”

The US secretary of state was responding to the suspension of university education for women in Afghanistan.

He said there has been a “chorus of condemnation” of the move across the globe, including, notably, Muslim countries.

“The bottom line is that no country is going to be able to succeed, much less thrive, if it denies half its population the opportunity to contribute,” Mr Blinken said.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.