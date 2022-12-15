After Cop27 – what next for the battle against the climate crisis?
Saphora Smith lays out what has to happen to build on the positives – and help mitigate the shortcomings – of the recent summit in Egypt
Our planet is still in the emergency room – this was the parting shot of the UN secretary general, Antonio Guterres, at the end of the Cop27 climate summit in Egypt. Guterres welcomed a breakthrough agreement to set up a fund to compensate vulnerable nations for destruction caused by the climate crisis, but warned that the summit’s failure to address the need to reduce emissions left the planet in a perilous state.
“A fund for loss and damage is essential – but it’s not an answer if the climate crisis washes a small island state off the map – or turns an entire African country to desert,” he said. One commentator put it this way: at Cop27 the world may have agreed to start treating the symptoms of the climate crisis but did not do enough to eradicate its cause.
So what now?
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies