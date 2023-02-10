Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

The global race to develop a successful digital currency

The US, in its effort to catch up with China, has the choice to either emulate the surveillance, programmability and privacy capabilities of the digital yuan, or develop an open, permissionless CBDC that guarantees user privacy, writes Brian McGleenon

Friday 10 February 2023 14:28
Comments
<p>CBDCs are viewed by banking officials as a way to leverage advancements in the rapidly expanding digital asset market</p>

CBDCs are viewed by banking officials as a way to leverage advancements in the rapidly expanding digital asset market

(Getty/iStock)

The world’s major powers are locked in a race to develop and issue a globally dominant central bank digital currency (CBDC), citing the need to increase the efficiency of payments and combat money laundering. However, opponents warn that government-backed digital currencies and freedom are incompatible.

One vocal opponent of the government’s answer to the innovations that spawned from the cryptocurrency sector is civil liberties attorney Marta Belcher, who tells me, “I have serious concerns about the privacy and civil liberties implications of CBDCs, they put governments at the centre of every transaction, giving them absolute visibility into financial transactions and the ability to revoke money”.

Recommended

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in