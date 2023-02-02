Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

The Independent’s journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission.

Could supercapacitors be the energy storage systems of the future?

New technology could make traditional lithium batteries obsolete, says Steven Cutts

Thursday 02 February 2023 17:50
Comments
<p>Recharging an electric car has become a much more time-consuming and lethargic process than refuelling a petrol or diesel vehicle </p>

Recharging an electric car has become a much more time-consuming and lethargic process than refuelling a petrol or diesel vehicle

(Getty)

As things stand, the internal combustion engine looks like a doomed device. The UK government has put plans in place to ban the sale of new petrol and diesel cars by the year 2030, and those plans are critically dependent on the availability of one chemical: lithium.

Lithium ion batteries offer the potential to store energy at much higher levels than the more traditional lead acid batteries that served our car engines in the past. It is this improvement in battery technology more than anything else that has enabled us to believe that an all-electric future might happen.

A worker with car batteries at a factory for Xinwangda Electric Vehicle Battery Co Ltd in China’s eastern Jiangsu province

(AFP/Getty)

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in