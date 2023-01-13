‘Tears of a clown’: The complicated life and genius of Tony Hancock

Fifty-five years after the death of Tony Hancock, the great-niece of the comedian never ceases to be amazed by the astounding and enduring influence of her great-uncle’s work.

To illustrate the point, Lucy Hancock tells a story about the far-reaching and completely unexpected impact of one of his most celebrated TV episodes, “The Blood Donor”, in which Hancock grumbles to a doctor about having to give a pint of blood and famously moans: “That’s very nearly an armful!”

“Something my sister and I have always battled with is asthma,” Lucy tells me. “A few years ago, she was having an asthma attack, and I took her to the local hospital. We sat in the waiting room for about an hour before we finally got to see the doctor.