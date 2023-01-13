‘Tears of a clown’: The complicated life and genius of Tony Hancock
He brought great joy to many across the world but always struggled with himself. Then in 1968 he took his own life at just 44. James Rampton examines the real man behind the persona
Fifty-five years after the death of Tony Hancock, the great-niece of the comedian never ceases to be amazed by the astounding and enduring influence of her great-uncle’s work.
To illustrate the point, Lucy Hancock tells a story about the far-reaching and completely unexpected impact of one of his most celebrated TV episodes, “The Blood Donor”, in which Hancock grumbles to a doctor about having to give a pint of blood and famously moans: “That’s very nearly an armful!”
“Something my sister and I have always battled with is asthma,” Lucy tells me. “A few years ago, she was having an asthma attack, and I took her to the local hospital. We sat in the waiting room for about an hour before we finally got to see the doctor.
