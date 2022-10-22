Tories, think tanks and the struggle to win the battle of ideas

The UK economy was crashed here,” proclaimed a sign outside a Georgian townhouse in Westminster, a few hundred metres from parliament.

As commemorative plaques go, it was unusual for its pointed message, its bloated size, and its only fleeting presence on the bricks of 55 Tufton Street, a building that is home to free-market think tanks and campaign groups.

Led by Donkeys, a crowdfunded activist group that challenges the wisdom of the decisions ministers make, had chosen the location for its latest stunt carefully. In the 44 days since Liz Truss took power, Tufton Street has come under increasing scrutiny for its perceived influence on government policy, given that a number of its alumni have been appointed over the years as Downing Street advisers.