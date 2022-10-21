Who is backing whom in Tory leadership race?

Sign up to the Inside Politics email for your free daily briefing on the biggest stories in UK politics Get our free Inside Politics email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Candidates in the race to succeed Liz Truss prime minister have until Monday to collect nominations from 100 MPs to get onto the ballot paper.

Only Penny Mordaunt has formally announced a leadership bid, but it is believed that alongside Boris Johnson, former chancellor Rishi Sunak and former home secretary Suella Braverman are considering throwing their hats into the ring.

It comes after Ms Truss resigned as prime minister after just 45 days in office, with the chair of the 1922 Committee of backbench MPs, Sir Graham Brady, announcing a successor will be chosen by the end of next week and before the government’s fiscal statement on 31 October.

Ben Wallace, who is widely respected across the party for his record over Ukraine and viewed as a possible “unity candidate”, has ruled himself out of the race. Speaking to Sky News, he said he believed he can provide the “best value” to the British people by remaining at the helm of the Ministry of Defence.

Below is the full list of which MPs are backing who:

Boris Johnson (36 backers)

Defence secretary Ben Wallace is backing former PM Boris Johnson (PA )

The former prime minister was reportedly on holiday in the Dominican Republic and is believed to be considering throwing his hat in the ring.

Mr Johnson could be staring down the barrel of an investigation into Partygate, but 31 MPs and counting have announced they will be backing him.

1. Jacob Rees-Mogg

2. Simon Clarke

3. James Duddridge

4. Paul Bristow

5. Stephen McPartland

6. Brendan Clarke-Smith

7. Michael Fabricant

8. Nadine Dorries

9. Andrea Jenkyns

10. Andrew Stephenson

11. Christopher Chope

12. Amanda Milling

13. David Morris

14. Karl McCartney

15. Peter Bone

16. Jane Hunt

17. Trudy Harrison

18. Chris Clarkson

19. Lia Nici

20. Sheryll Murray

21. Jonathan Gullis

22. Tom Pursglove

23. Mark Pritchard

24. Jill Mortimer

25. Ian Levy

26. Edward Leigh

27. Holly Mumby-Croft

28. James Grundy

29. Richard Drax

30. Jane Stevenson

31. Ben Wallace (leaning toward)

32. Alok Sharma

33. Marco Longhi

34. Shaun Bailey

35. Scott Benton

36. Mark Eastwood

Rishi Sunak (62 backers)

Rishi Sunak is believed to be running (Re/Toby Melvilleuters)

The former chancellor and runner-up in the last leadership race is yet to confirm he is standing to be leader but momentum is picking up behind him to stand for leader again.

1. Chris Philp

2. George Eustice

3. Crispin Blunt

4. Richard Holden

5. Dominic Raab

6. Julie Marson

7. Angela Richardson

8. Steve Double

9. Nigel Mills

10. James Cartlidge

11. Bim Afolami

12. Simon Jupp

13. Craig Williams

14. Kevin Hollinrake

15. Jo Gideon

16. Simon Hart

17. John Glen

18. Anthony Mangnall

19. Andrew Bowie

20. Gary Streeter

21. John Stevenson

22. Andrew Murrison

23. Paul Maynard

24. Andrew Murrison

25. Fay Jones

26. Maggie Throup

27. Edward Timpson

28. Huw Merriman

29. Laura Farris

30. Simon Fell

31. James Morris

32. Helen Whately

32. Robin Walker

33. Jonathan Djangoly

34. Robert Syms

35. Anthony Browne

36. Damian Hinds

37. Gareth Davie

38. Jo Gideon

39. Laura Trott

40. Mark Garnier

41. Robert Jenrick

42. Richard Graham

43. Siobhan Baillie

44. Victoria Prentis

45. Simon Baynes

46. Mel Stride

47. Sir Gavin Williamson

48. Liam Fox

49. Mark Harper

50. Sir Bob Neill

51. Robert Halfon

52. David Davies

53. Rehman Chishti

54. Julian Sturdy

55. Greg Clark

56. Julian Smith

57. James Daly

59. Nigel Pow

60. Philip Dunne

61. Sajid Javid

62. Johnny Mercer

Penny Mordaunt (20 backers)

Leader of the House of Commons Penny Mordaunt (PA )

The Commons leader is the only candidate to announce she will be running for party leader. She said: “I’ve been encouraged by support from colleagues who want a fresh start, a united party and leadership in the national interest.

“I’m running to be the leader of the Conservative Party and your prime minister - to unite our country, deliver our pledges and win the next general election.” Here are her backers:

1. Derek Thomas

2. Maria Miller

3. Bob Seely

4. John Lamont

5. Andrea Leadsom

6. Damian Collins

7. Robbie Moore

8. Craig Tracey

9. Kieran Mullan

10. Nicola Richards

11. John Penrose

12. Roger Gale

13. Caroline Dinenage

14. Heather Wheeler

15. Harriett Baldwin

16. Elliot Colburn

17. Neil Hudson

18. Nicola Richards

19. Caroline Ansell

20. George Freeman