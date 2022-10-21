Who is backing whom in Tory leadership race?
Penny Mordaunt confirms that she will run to be leader of Conservatives
Candidates in the race to succeed Liz Truss prime minister have until Monday to collect nominations from 100 MPs to get onto the ballot paper.
Only Penny Mordaunt has formally announced a leadership bid, but it is believed that alongside Boris Johnson, former chancellor Rishi Sunak and former home secretary Suella Braverman are considering throwing their hats into the ring.
It comes after Ms Truss resigned as prime minister after just 45 days in office, with the chair of the 1922 Committee of backbench MPs, Sir Graham Brady, announcing a successor will be chosen by the end of next week and before the government’s fiscal statement on 31 October.
Ben Wallace, who is widely respected across the party for his record over Ukraine and viewed as a possible “unity candidate”, has ruled himself out of the race. Speaking to Sky News, he said he believed he can provide the “best value” to the British people by remaining at the helm of the Ministry of Defence.
Below is the full list of which MPs are backing who:
Boris Johnson (36 backers)
The former prime minister was reportedly on holiday in the Dominican Republic and is believed to be considering throwing his hat in the ring.
Mr Johnson could be staring down the barrel of an investigation into Partygate, but 31 MPs and counting have announced they will be backing him.
1. Jacob Rees-Mogg
2. Simon Clarke
3. James Duddridge
4. Paul Bristow
5. Stephen McPartland
6. Brendan Clarke-Smith
7. Michael Fabricant
8. Nadine Dorries
9. Andrea Jenkyns
10. Andrew Stephenson
11. Christopher Chope
12. Amanda Milling
13. David Morris
14. Karl McCartney
15. Peter Bone
16. Jane Hunt
17. Trudy Harrison
18. Chris Clarkson
19. Lia Nici
20. Sheryll Murray
21. Jonathan Gullis
22. Tom Pursglove
23. Mark Pritchard
24. Jill Mortimer
25. Ian Levy
26. Edward Leigh
27. Holly Mumby-Croft
28. James Grundy
29. Richard Drax
30. Jane Stevenson
31. Ben Wallace (leaning toward)
32. Alok Sharma
33. Marco Longhi
34. Shaun Bailey
35. Scott Benton
36. Mark Eastwood
Rishi Sunak (62 backers)
The former chancellor and runner-up in the last leadership race is yet to confirm he is standing to be leader but momentum is picking up behind him to stand for leader again.
1. Chris Philp
2. George Eustice
3. Crispin Blunt
4. Richard Holden
5. Dominic Raab
6. Julie Marson
7. Angela Richardson
8. Steve Double
9. Nigel Mills
10. James Cartlidge
11. Bim Afolami
12. Simon Jupp
13. Craig Williams
14. Kevin Hollinrake
15. Jo Gideon
16. Simon Hart
17. John Glen
18. Anthony Mangnall
19. Andrew Bowie
20. Gary Streeter
21. John Stevenson
22. Andrew Murrison
23. Paul Maynard
24. Andrew Murrison
25. Fay Jones
26. Maggie Throup
27. Edward Timpson
28. Huw Merriman
29. Laura Farris
30. Simon Fell
31. James Morris
32. Helen Whately
32. Robin Walker
33. Jonathan Djangoly
34. Robert Syms
35. Anthony Browne
36. Damian Hinds
37. Gareth Davie
38. Jo Gideon
39. Laura Trott
40. Mark Garnier
41. Robert Jenrick
42. Richard Graham
43. Siobhan Baillie
44. Victoria Prentis
45. Simon Baynes
46. Mel Stride
47. Sir Gavin Williamson
48. Liam Fox
49. Mark Harper
50. Sir Bob Neill
51. Robert Halfon
52. David Davies
53. Rehman Chishti
54. Julian Sturdy
55. Greg Clark
56. Julian Smith
57. James Daly
59. Nigel Pow
60. Philip Dunne
61. Sajid Javid
62. Johnny Mercer
Penny Mordaunt (20 backers)
The Commons leader is the only candidate to announce she will be running for party leader. She said: “I’ve been encouraged by support from colleagues who want a fresh start, a united party and leadership in the national interest.
“I’m running to be the leader of the Conservative Party and your prime minister - to unite our country, deliver our pledges and win the next general election.” Here are her backers:
1. Derek Thomas
2. Maria Miller
3. Bob Seely
4. John Lamont
5. Andrea Leadsom
6. Damian Collins
7. Robbie Moore
8. Craig Tracey
9. Kieran Mullan
10. Nicola Richards
11. John Penrose
12. Roger Gale
13. Caroline Dinenage
14. Heather Wheeler
15. Harriett Baldwin
16. Elliot Colburn
17. Neil Hudson
18. Nicola Richards
19. Caroline Ansell
20. George Freeman
