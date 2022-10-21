✕ Close Liz Truss resigns as PM after just 45 days in Downing Street

Boris Johnson is reportedly urging Tories privately to back him for prime minister, promising that only he can save the party from a total wipeout.

The former PM is flying back from a holiday in the Caribbean as early as today and has been reaching out to members, including Rishi Sunak, who is “certain” to contest again, The Telegraph reported.

Mr Johnson and Mr Sunak are leading the polls as favourites to replace Liz Truss, who dramatically quit yesterday after just 44 days in Number 10, accepting the near-total collapse of support among colleagues and becoming the shortest-serving prime minister in British history.

Mr Johnson was reaching out to Mr Sunak to “get back together” as the ex-leader believes he is the candidate with the best chance of winning another election for the Conservatives, the newspaper reported.

A maximum of three candidates will be able to stand in the leadership contest after party chiefs decided hopefuls needed the support of 100 colleagues to get on the ballot. MPs will vote on the final two candidates before Tory members are given the final say, the 1922 chair said.