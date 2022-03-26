Ukraine war: ‘Foolish’ to think Western sanctions will sway Kremlin, says ex-Russian president
Dmitry Medvedev says it is ‘foolish’ to believe they will impact Kremlin
Sanctions rolled out by the West against Russia will have no impact on the Kremlin, the country’s former president has said.
Dmitry Medvedev, now deputy head of Russia’s security council, said it would be “foolish” to believe the penalties will cause discontent in Vladimir Putin’s government - arguing they will only serve to unite Russian society.
The UK is among a number of countries to impose sanctions on Russian tycoons - including on Chelsea FC owner Roman Abramovich, Russian foreign minister Sergei Lavrov’s alleged stepdaughter Polina Kovaleva, and billionaire oil tycoon Eugene Shvidler.
Speaking on Western sanctions, Mr Medvedev said: “Let us ask ourselves: can any of these major businessmen have even the tiniest quantum of influence of the position of the country’s leadership? I openly tell you: no, no way.”
Mr Medvedev said the Kremlin would have to improvise and find its own supplies and manufacturers to develop its aircraft, automotive and IT industries among others in the face of the sanctions.
Admitting it would be “difficult”, he said Russia “could not rely on anyone” and would have to find adequate solutions itself.
Mr Medvedev also said there are several grounds under which Russia has the right to use nuclear weapons, including an attack on the country or encroachment on infrastructure as a result of which Russia’s nuclear deterrent forces would be paralysed.
That demonstrated Russia’s “determination to defend the independence, sovereignty of our country, not to give anyone a reason to doubt even the slightest that we are ready to give a worthy response to any infringement on our country, on its independence,” he said.
However, he claimed that negotiations are Mr Putin’s preferred path.
The former president claimed that three-quarters of Russians support the Kremlin’s decision to carry out military operations in Ukraine, insisting even more supported Mr Putin.
However, he criticised Russians based abroad who have denounced the invasion, accusing them of treason.
“You can be dissatisfied with some of the authorities’ decisions or criticise the authorities, this is normal,” he said.
“But you cannot take a stand against the state in such a difficult situation because this is treason.”
