Rare applause from UN Security Council after observing moment of silence for Ukrainian victims

Moment comes after Ukrainian ambassador to the UN asks for ‘a moment of complete silence to pray, or to mediate if you do not believe in God’

Bevan Hurley
Saturday 26 February 2022 14:15
Sergiy Kyslytsya, Permanent Representative of Ukraine to the United Nations, applauds during a Security Council meeting

Sergiy Kyslytsya, Permanent Representative of Ukraine to the United Nations, applauds during a Security Council meeting

(Getty Images)

The United Nations Security Council chamber erupted in spontaneous applause on Friday night after the Ukrainian ambassador called for a moment of silence to honour the victims of the Russian invasion.

The moment came after Russia had vetoed a Security Council resolution to condemn the invasion of Ukraine.

