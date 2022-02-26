Rare applause from UN Security Council after observing moment of silence for Ukrainian victims
Moment comes after Ukrainian ambassador to the UN asks for ‘a moment of complete silence to pray, or to mediate if you do not believe in God’
The United Nations Security Council chamber erupted in spontaneous applause on Friday night after the Ukrainian ambassador called for a moment of silence to honour the victims of the Russian invasion.
The moment came after Russia had vetoed a Security Council resolution to condemn the invasion of Ukraine.
