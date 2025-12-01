Watch live: Luigi Mangione due back in court ahead of trial on CEO murder charges

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Watch live from outside the courthouse where Luigi Mangione, who is accused of killing UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson, will appear on Monday (1 December) for hearings on the admissibility of key pieces of evidence at his murder trial.

The 27-year-old begins a potentially weeklong proceeding to weigh the legality of evidence gathered during his arrest last December.

Mangione’s lawyers had state terrorism charges thrown out in September. They are are now zeroing in on what they say was unconstitutional conduct that tainted his arrest and threatens his right to a fair trial.

Those items include a 9 mm handgun that prosecutors say matches the one used in the Dec. 4, 2024, killing and a notebook in which they say he detailed his intent to “wack” a health insurance executive.

His legal team says that the gun and other items should be excluded because police lacked a warrant to search the backpack in which they were found. They also want to suppress some of his statements to the police, such as allegedly giving a false name, because officers began asking questions before telling him he had a right to remain silent.

Mr Mangione was arrested at a McDonald’s in Pennsylvania following a manhunt after Mr Thompson, 50, was fatally shot in Manhattan on December 4, 2024.

He has pleaded not guilty to nine state counts, as well as four federal charges filed separately. The federal charges come with the possibility of the death penalty.

In September, Judge Gregory Carro dismissed the top two charges against Mr Mangione – murder in the first degree in furtherance of an act of terrorism and murder in the second degree as a crime of terrorism – after he found the evidence was “legally insufficient”.