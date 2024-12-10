Watch: Brian Thompson shooting suspect Luigi Mangione’s valedictorian speech

Luigi Mangione, a suspect named in connection to the killing of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson, was valedictorian of the Gilman School in Baltimore in 2016, resurfaced video shows.

Mr Thompson was shot dead on 4 December outside a Manhattan hotel, which prompted a huge search for the suspect who eluded police for nearly a week.

Mr Mangione, 26, was reported to police after he was seen eating a meal inside a McDonald’s in Altoona, Pennsylvania.

He has been charged with murder in New York and gun counts in Pennsylvania and is being held in a Pennsylvania jail without bond.