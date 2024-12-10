Watch live: Outside jail where Brian Thompson shooting suspect Luigi Mangione held
Watch a live view of the exterior of a Pennsylvania jail where Luigi Mangione, the suspect in the case of murdered United Healthcare CEO Brian Thompson, is being held on Tuesday, 10 December.
The 26-year-old was named in connection to the killing of Mr Thompson, who was shot dead outside his Manhattan hotel early last Wednesday.
The shooting prompted a huge search for the suspect who eluded police for nearly a week.
Mr Mangione was seen eating a meal inside a McDonald’s in Altoona, Pennsylvania, on Monday morning and a witness reported him to police.
An investigation culminated with him being charged with murder in New York and gun counts in Pennsylvania.
He is currently being held in a Pennsylvania jail without bond.
Mr Mangione will be extradited to New York to face the murder charge, NYPD Chief Detective Joseph Kenny said.
He allegedly possessed a ghost gun, a suppressor, “multiple fraudulent IDs,” and a handwritten manifesto that allegedly slammed the health care system, authorities said.
Mangione’s relatives said they were “shocked and devastated” by the arrest, offering their “prayers to the family of Brian Thompson” in a statement shared on X by Mangione’s cousin, Nino.
