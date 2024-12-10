Luigi Mangione: What we know about UnitedHealthcare CEO shooting suspect

Luigi Mangione has been named as a suspect in connection to the killing of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson.

Mr Thompson was shot dead on 4 December outside a Manhattan hotel, which prompted a huge search for the suspect who eluded police for nearly a week.

The 26-year-old was reported to police after he was seen eating a meal inside a McDonald’s in Altoona, Pennsylvania.

He has been charged with murder in New York and gun counts in Pennsylvania, and is being held in a Pennsylvania jail without bond.

Here’s everything we know about Mr Mangione.