Watch live: Madrid holds its annual LGBT Pride parade

Myriam Page
Saturday 06 July 2024 20:13
Watch as Madrid’s annual Pride parade gets underway today (Saturday 6 July) as part of Europe’s largest LGBTQ+ demonstration.

With the parade expected to draw around 2 million people to the Spanish capital, this year’s theme is “Education, Rights and Peace: Pride that Transforms.”

Starting at Atocha, the colourful demonstration of buses and floats will make its way down Paseo del Prado before finishing up at Plaza de Colón.

The parade is on the first Saturday in July every year, and this year comes after dozens of men raced down the streets of Madrid in four-inch heels yesterday - also a Madrid Pride tradition.

