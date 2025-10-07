Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
BulletinTrump latest
More
Best
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Building collapse in central Madrid leaves 3 construction workers injured, unknown number of missing

A building under renovation in central Madrid has partially collapsed

Via AP news wire
Tuesday 07 October 2025 13:59 BST

A building under renovation in central Madrid partially collapsed on Tuesday, injuring three construction workers and leaving an unknown number of others missing, Spanish emergency services said.

None of the injured were in serious condition, according to emergency services. Firefighters said that “several floors” have collapsed. Police were also at the scene.

In video posted on X by emergency services, the building's facade was covered by a huge green tarp typically used by construction crews when renovating older buildings.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in