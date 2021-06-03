Man who killed Southern California deputy had arrest warrant

The man who shot and killed a Southern California sheriff's deputy after an attempted traffic stop this week in a desert community east of Los Angeles had a warrant out for his arrest, authorities said.

Bilal Winston Shabazz was being sought on a no-bail warrant out of Los Angeles County the Sun newspaper reported Wednesday, the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department said.

Shabazz, 29, was killed in shootout with deputies near the community of Yucca Valley.

Shabazz was riding a motorcycle without a license plate when deputies tried to pull him over Monday, sheriff's officials said. He sped away, ditched the bike and ran into open desert.

As deputies searched the area, the suspect opened fire on them, officials said. Sergeant Dominic Vaca, 43, was shot and died at a hospital.

Deputies eventually found the gunman, who once again started shooting at them. Deputies returned fire and killed the suspect, who was later identified as Shabazz.

A handgun was recovered at the scene, officials said.

A search of court records did not show the crime that Shabazz was wanted for, the Sun reported.