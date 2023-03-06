Watch: Suella Braverman comments on Manchester Arena attack inquiry

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Suella Braverman gave a statement in the House of Commons today (6 March) on the Manchester Arena terrorist attack of 2017.

The home secretary spoke after an inquiry into the attack found that security services had "a significant missed opportunity to take action that might have prevented" the atrocity.

Twenty-two people were killed and hundreds were injured in the attack by suicide bomber Salman Abedi.

The father of eight-year-old Saffie Roussos, the youngest victim of the bombing, has said he intends to sue MI5 as it has “most of the blame” for the attack.

“At 2017 we were at the highest alert and everybody was warned of an attack in this country and MI5 who their sole job, they are well-funded and well-equipped, had 22 pieces of information about Salman Abedi," Andrew Roussos told Times Radio.

“So if they would have learnt lessons they wouldn’t have allowed Abedi to walk into that arena... MI5 have, for me, most of the blame.”

