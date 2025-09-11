Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
BulletinTrump latest
More
Best
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Next article

US Naval Academy is on lockdown following reports of threats

Officials say the United States Naval Academy in Maryland is on lockdown as law enforcement respond to reports of threats made to the military school

Via AP news wire
Friday 12 September 2025 00:33 BST
Naval Academy Lockdown
Naval Academy Lockdown (Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

The United States Naval Academy in Maryland was on lockdown Thursday as law enforcement responded to reports of threats made to the military school, officials said.

The academy in Annapolis was working with local law enforcement to respond to the reports of threats, Lt. Naweed Lemar, the spokesperson for the base that hosts the academy, said in a statement.

“The base is on lockdown out of an abundance of caution,” he said. "This is a developing situation and we will provide updates as they become available.”

Police were near Bancroft Hall, which houses midshipmen in its more than 1,600 dorm rooms. It is considered the biggest single college dormitory in the world, according to the school's website.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in