BBC to cut hundreds of jobs across World Service with radio stations to close
382 jobs to be slashed under the plans, which will see the closure of BBC Arabic and BBC Persian radio
The BBC is planning to cut hundreds of jobs and shut down radio stations across its World Service.
The broadcaster said 382 jobs would be slashed under the proposals, which will also see the closure of BBC Arabic and BBC Persian radio.
It said high inflation, soaring costs, and a cash-flat licence fee settlement had led to “tough choices across the BBC”.
The BBC’s international services needed to save £28.5m as part of the wider £500m of annual savings as part of its bid to make the company digital-led, it said in a statement.
World Service English will continue to operate globally as 24-hour broadcast radio, with new scheduling, programmes and podcasts.
Liliane Landor, the director of BBC World Service, added: “The role of the BBC has never been more crucial worldwide. The BBC is trusted by hundreds of millions of people for fair and impartial news, especially in countries where this is in short supply.
“We help people in times of crisis. We will continue to bring the best journalism to audiences in English and more than 40 languages, as well as increasing the impact and influence of our journalism by making our stories go further.
“There is a compelling case for expanding our digital services across the World Service in order to better serve and connect with our audiences.
“The way audiences are accessing news and content is changing and the challenge of reaching and engaging people around the world with quality, trusted journalism is growing.”
