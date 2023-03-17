Gary Lineker news – live: Match of the Day presenter to return as faith in Tim Davie ‘at all-time low’
Lineker to return to hosting duties days after being reinstated by Tim Davie
Gary Lineker is soon to present his first Match of the Day since his row with BBC bosses over his condemnation of government policy and rhetoric on asylum-seekers.
Much of the BBC’s football coverage effectively collapsed last weekend as fellow presenters, pundits and commentators withdrew their labour in solidarity with the former England player, who was reinstated on Monday.
Lineker has since hit back at Jonathan Gullis, who wrongly claimed he had called red wall voters in the north and Midlands “Nazis” and “racist bigots” – as the Tory MP claimed Rishi Sunak’s planned small boats crackdown had “upset all the right people in the right places”.
With the episode having intensified scrutiny of BBC bosses, the National Union of Journalists has warned that faith in the broadcaster’s director-general Tim Davie “is at an all-time low” – as journalists staged a walkout over proposed cuts to local radio.
It follows outrage within the Conservative ranks at the BBC’s climbdown over Mr Lineker, which saw the corporation apologise order an independent review of its social media guidelines.
Match of the Day theme tune drowns out BBC interview outside parliament after Gary Lineker row
The Match of the Day theme tune interrupted a BBC News interview outside parliament earlier this week.
As Tory MP Harriett Baldwin spoke about the Budget, she was drowned out by the iconic music from the famous football highlights programme.
It was blasted out around Westminster following the controversy surrounding the BBC and presenter Gary Lineker, who was told to step aside from last weekend’s Match of the Day after tweeting criticism about the government’s asylum policy.
My colleague Oliver Browning has more details:
Match of the Day theme tune drowns out live BBC interview after Gary Lineker row
The Match of the Day theme tune interrupted a BBC News interview outside parliament on Wednesday (15 March). As Tory MP Harriett Baldwin spoke about the Budget, she was drowned out by the iconic music from the famous football highlights programme. It was blasted out around Westminster following the controversy surrounding the BBC and presenter Gary Lineker, who was told to step aside from last weekend’s Match of the Day after tweeting criticism about the government’s asylum policy. Click here to sign up for our newsletters.
Faith in BBC director general ‘at all time low’, claims union
Faith in BBC director-general Tim Davie is at an “all-time low” after the suspension and reinstatement of presenter Gary Lineker, a Union of Journalists official has said.
BBC programming was hit by strikes earlier this week, in which around 1,000 journalists were forecast to take part.
Former Labour shadow chancellor John McDonnell – who was among those on a picket line outside Broadcasting House on Wednesday – said that BBC journalists had been “forced to strike” by proposed cuts to local radio.
Next BBC chair should not be ‘political appointment’, says ex-head of news
Roger Mosey, a former head of BBC television news and director of sport, has said the next BBC chair should not be a “political appointment” – claiming it would be a “great act of statesmanship” for Rishi Sunak to de-politicise the appointment.
It comes amid debate about the position of BBC chair Richard Sharp, who is subject to an ongoing review after it emerged he helped former prime minister Boris Johnson secure an £800,000 loan facility.
Speaking on Roger Bolton’s Beeb Watch podcast, Mr Mosey said it would be “an enormous gain” to have the future chairman be “someone who is not seen as being in a pocket of one party or another”.
Questions about Mr Sharp's position as BBC chairman have mounted following the recent impartiality row over tweets sent by Gary Lineker comparing the government’s language around asylum to that of Germany in the 1930s.
Gary Lineker had a ‘special arrangement’ with the BBC to tweet about refugees, says agent
Gary Lineker believed he had a “special arrangement” with the BBC allowing him to make comments about refugees and the small boats crisis, his agent has claimed.
Jon Holmes represents the football presenter, described the row as descending into “shambles” despite efforts to have “everyone calm down.”
He has claimed that his client believed he had an understanding with Tim Davie, director-general of the BBC, that he could make public statements on certain issues.
My colleague Thomas Kingsley has the full report:
Gary Lineker had a ‘special arrangement’ with the BBC to tweet about refugees
Match of the Day star BBC thought he had arrangement allowing him to make comments about refugees and the small boats crisis, agent claims
Gary Lineker criticises Tory MP for ‘outrageous’ Nazi claim comments
Gary Lineker has hit back at a Conservative MP who falsely suggested that the BBC presenter had called so-called “red wall” voters in the north and Midlands “Nazis” and “racist bigots”, our political correspondent Adam Forrest reports.
Jonathan Gullis, Tory MP for Stoke-on-Trent North, said Rishi Sunak’s planned small boats crackdown had “upset all the right people in the right places”.
Reacting to a clip of the interview, Twitter user Simon Harris said: “I don’t think Gary Lineker has actually directly called red wall voters ‘Nazis’ Mr Gullis.”
Lineker then replied himself, tweeting: “No he hasn’t and never would. This is outrageous and dangerously provocative.”
Gary Lineker slams Tory MP for ‘outrageous’ Nazi claim comments
Jonathan Gullis falsely claims BBC star called red wall voters ‘Nazis’ and ‘racist bigots’
Good morning, and welcome to The Independent’s live coverage, as Gary Lineker is set to return to present the first Match of the Day since he was reinstated by BBC bosses.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies