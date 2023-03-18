Gary Lineker news – live: Match of the Day star says ‘great to be here’ as he returns to BBC
Lineker returns to hosting duties for Manchester City vs Burnley in the FA Cup
Gary Lineker said it was “great to be here” as he returned to the BBC after he was forced off-air last week in a scandal over his comparison of the government to the Nazis over its use of language regarding asylum seekers.
The Match of the Day star returned to the screen to present live coverage of the FA Cup quarter-final between Manchester City and Burnley this evening, having been suspended last week over his comments.
As the pre-match coverage began, Mr Lineker’s co-presenter Alan Shearer addressed the row, saying “how upset we were about all the audiences who missed out” after Match of the Day went ahead with no presenters.
He went on: “It was a really difficult situation for everyone concerned. Through no fault of their own some really great people in TV and radio were put in impossible situations and that wasn’t fair.
“It’s good to get back to normality and talk about football again.”
Mr Linker said: “I echo those sentiments.”
Alan Shearer was given the bulk of the responsibility for addressing the controversy that saw last week’s Match of the Day go ahead with no presenters.
Watch below as the pundit tells viewers about the “impossible situations” in the football world after Gary Lineker was suspended for comparing the government’s language regarding small boats on the English channel to Nazi Germany:
Gary Lineker returned to television screens on Saturday evening and, alongside fellow pundit Alan Shearer, addressed the situation last week which saw viewers faced with a wordless flagship football programme.
The BBC presenter was stood down from Match of the Day last weekend following his tweets on the UK government’s immigration policy.
Fellow pundits then followed him in opting against appearing on screen in solidarity, before a resolution was found during the week leading to Lineker and his team being reinstated for an FA Cup clash.
A prerecorded introduction saw Lineker’s first words highlight Vincent Kompany’s return to the Etihad Stadium, now as head coach of the visitors, before Lineker - seemingly struggling with a slight lack of voice - handed over to Shearer in-studio.
Shearer then spoke of the situation faced by fellow broadcasters and commentators last week.
The presenter missed Match of the Day at the weekend as the situation spiralled
Gary Lineker says it’s ‘great to be here’ as he returns to BBC
Match of the Day host Gary Lineker has made his return to the BBC, telling viewers it was “great to be here” presenting the pre-match coverage of the FA Cup quarter-final between Manchester City and Burnley at the Etihad.
Fellow pundit Alan Shearer addressed last week’s controversy, which saw Mr Linekeer taken off air after criticising the government’s asylum policy.
Mr Shearer said: “I just need to clear up and wanted to say how upset we were about all the audiences who missed out on last weekend.
“It was a really difficult situation for everyone concerned. through no fault of their own some really great people in TV and radio were put in impossible situations and that wasn’t fair.
“It’s good to get back to normality and talk about football again.”
Mr Linker said: “I echo those sentiments.”
Coverage of the upcoming match then commenced.
Gary Lineker makes his return to the BBC at 5.30pm for the pre-match coverage of Manchester City vs Burnley in the FA Cup Quarter Final.
The match and the BBC’s coverage will be broadcast on BBC One and can also be viewed on iPlayer.
Gary Lineker will present live coverage of the FA Cup quarter-final between Manchester City and Burnley on Saturday as he returns to TV screens following a row over impartiality.
It will mark the 62-year-old broadcaster’s first appearance on the BBC since he was told to step back from hosting Match Of The Day.
Lineker was taken off air last week for a tweet comparing the language used to launch a new Government asylum seeker policy with 1930s Germany.
Gary Lineker poses with 'teammates' ahead of BBC return
The Match of the Day star has again teased his imminent return to the BBC, posing in the studio with “teammates” and fellow pundits Alan Shearer and Micah Richards.
Gary Lineker posts selfie ahead of return to BBC
Ahead of his return to BBC programming, Gary Lineker has posted a selfie to Twitter from the Etihad stadium, where he will present the broadcaster’s coverage of the FA Cup quarter-final match between Manchester City and Burnley.
The pundit will be live on BBC One at 5.30pm.
Football presenter Gary Lineker has condemned the row over his suspension by the BBC because of his tweets as “totally disproportionate”.
But he said he received a large amount of support during his dispute with the BBC, which had been gratifying and “quite beautiful”.
It comes as the TV star’s agent said he believed he had a “special arrangement” with the broadcaster that allowed him to make comments about refugees and the small boats crisis.
‘Support from friends and colleagues was quite beautiful,’ says football presenter
Rishi Sunak must “stand up to his snowflake MPs waging war on free speech” following the Gary Lineker row, Sir Keir Starmer has said.
The Labour leader sought assurances that Conservative MPs or others connected to the party did not lobby the BBC to “effectively cancel” Match of the Day last weekend.
The pair clashed over the Match Of The Day presenter at Prime Minister’s Questions.
Gary Lineker believed he had a “special agreement” with the BBC director-general to tweet about refugees and immigration, his agent has said.
Jon Holmes, who represents the Match Of The Day host, said the impartiality row resulting from Lineker’s recent online action had “collapsed into a shambles” despite his efforts to have everyone “calm down”.
Jon Holmes, who represents the Match Of The Day Host, has offered an insight into the recent impartiality row.
