Gary Lineker news – live: Defiant Match of the Day star says he’s ‘still punching’ ahead of BBC return
Lineker to return to hosting duties after being reinstated by Tim Davie
A defiant Gary Lineker has said he’s “still punching” ahead of his return to the BBC after comparing the government’s language around the small boats crisis to Nazi Germany.
The Match of the Day star returns to the screen to present live coverage of the FA Cup quarter-final between Manchester City and Burnley on Saturday, having been suspended last week over the comments.
In his first television appearance since the row, Mr Lineker said: “You could say it’s been an interesting week but I’m still here, still punching.” Asked about the row by LaLiga TV he added: “It was interesting and also hugely gratifying.
“I had an amazing amount of support from my friends and colleagues, which was quite beautiful, actually. “It was totally disproportionate, the whole thing. “But we’re OK. It’s resolved, we’re relieved and back to work tomorrow and all is well with the world.”
Mr Lineker will not appear on the MOTD highlights show tonight, although it’s understood his absence is due to scheduling rather than the row that ended up in his suspension.
Who is presenting Match of the Day tonight?
Mark Chapman, usually the presenter of 5 live Sport, will be presenting Match of the Day this Saturday night.
Many viewers had expected to see Gary Lineker return to his usual position leading the football match highlights programme this Saturday.
The BBC has worked to mend bridges with the presenter, after the row over his criticism of the government’s new policy on asylum seekers. On Monday the BBC hastily reversed its decision to suspend Lineker, after a storm of criticism.
Joseph Rachman reports:
Gary Lineker is set to return but won’t be presenting Match of the Day tonight
Next BBC chairman should not be a ‘political appointment’, says ex-news chief
A former head of BBC television news has said the next BBC chairman should not be a “political appointment”.
Roger Mosey, who was also director of sport at the broadcaster, said it would be a “great act of statesmanship” for Prime Minister Rishi Sunak to de-politicise the appointment.
Mike Bedigan reports:
Former head of BBC television news Roger Mosey said it would be a ‘great act of statesmanship’ for Rishi Sunak to de-politicise the appointment.
Re-cap: how did the Lineker row unfold?
BBC sports presenter Gary Lineker has been embroiled in a row over impartiality after criticising the Government’s Illegal Immigration Bill in a post on Twitter.
The row has made headlines and front pages.
Here is a timeline of how events unfolded:
The 62-year-old sports pundit has been at the centre of a row over impartiality after criticising the Government’s Illegal Immigration Bill.
Why Gary Lineker won’t be on Match of the Day tonight
Match of the Day viewers hoping to see Gary Lineker back at the helm of the Saturday night highlights programme will be kept waiting a little longer, following the BBC row over his criticism of government policy on asylum-seekers.
BBC sports programming fell into crisis last weekend after the presenter of 24 years was asked to step back from Match of the Day, prompting his fellow presenters, pundits and commentators to withdraw their own labour in solidarity.
But despite Lineker’s reinstatement on Monday, the star presenter will not be hosting the highlights show on Saturday night.
Andy Gregory reports:
Lineker reinstated as presenter after BBC football programming fell into crisis
‘Totally disproportionate'
Football presenter Gary Lineker has condemned the row over his suspension by the BBC because of his tweets as “totally disproportionate”.
But he said he received a large amount of support during his dispute with the BBC, which had been gratifying and “quite beautiful”.
It comes as the TV star’s agent said he believed he had a “special arrangement” with the broadcaster that allowed him to make comments about refugees and the small boats crisis.
Jane Dalton reports:
‘Support from friends and colleagues was quite beautiful,’ says football presenter
What to expect from BBC social media review
BBC director-general Tim Davie announced a review of social media guidelines as he recognised “the potential confusion caused by the grey areas” of the guidance.
Details of the review:
The review was announced on Monday following Gary Lineker’s reinstatement as the presenter of Match Of The Day.
BBC apologised to staff and viewers
The corporation apologised for a “difficult period for staff, contributors, presenters, and most importantly, our audiences”:
Match of the Day host Gary Lineker will continue as a BBC presenter after the corporation apologised for a “difficult period for staff, contributors, presenters, and most importantly, our audiences”. Lineker did not appear on the football highlights programme over the weekend after he was told to stand down from the role after comparing language used to launch a new government asylum seeker policy to 1930s Germany in a tweet. Fellow pundits, presenters and commentators walked out in “solidarity” with Lineker, seriously impacting the weekend’s sporting coverage. Click here to sign up for our newsletters.
Presenter also earns from film and podcast company
Gary Lineker tops up £1.35m BBC salary with more licence fee money, The Telegraph has reported.
It says he and other BBC broadcasters have worked on podcasts or television programmes made by Lineker’s Goalhanger film and podcast companies.
A BBC spokesman told the paper: “Gary is a freelance presenter and his BBC pay for that role is published annually, under transparency obligations in the BBC Charter.
“This is entirely separate to any programmes the BBC commissions from Goalhanger Productions, an independent production company.”
What are BBC guidelines on impartiality?
What the BBC guidelines state and how they apply to Lineker:
There is “growing confidence” that Gary Lineker will return to host Match Of The Day as reports suggest he and the BBC are closing in on the impartiality row
Presenter backs UK trophy-hunt crackdown
Gary Lineker was among celebrities who supported a UK ban on imports of hunting trophies.
